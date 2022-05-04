16,572 Subscribers Port Services to Other Networks in Six Months in Search of Better Service Quality

Emma Okonji



Recent statistics have revealed that a total of 16,572 telecoms subscribers ported to other networks within a period of six months.

The statistics, which was released recently on the website of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the telecoms industry regulator, and obtained by THISDAY, showed that from September 2021 to February 2022, a total of 16,572 telecoms subscribers ported to other networks, in search of better quality of service.

The porting, which was described by NCC as inward porting into the network of other telecoms service providers, is an expression of dissatisfaction about the kind of telecoms services received by the subscribers, hence they decided to port to other networks where they believed they could get better quality of service that would satisfy them.

In telecoms parlance, porting means the voluntary movement of telecoms subscriber’s mobile phone number from one network to another in search of better service quality, while still retaining the original mobile phone number on the new network.

A breakdown of the porting figures from September 2021 to February 2022, showed that in September 2021, a total of 2,487 subscribers ported their mobile phone numbers to other networks, while in October 2021, a total of 2,258 subscribers ported and 3,697 subscribers ported in November 2021. In December 2021, a total of 1,828 subscribers ported to other networks, while in January 2022, a total of 3,151 telecoms subscribers ported and another 3,151 telecoms subscribers also ported in February 2022, bringing the total number of inward porting across networks to 16,572 in six months.

The statistics also showed that MTN received the highest number of subscribers that ported into its network, followed by Globacom, Airtel and 9mobile within the period.

In November 2021, a total of 1,127 subscribers ported from other networks into MTN’s network, while a total of 1,657 subscribers ported from other networks into Globacom’s network. In the same month, a total of 128 subscribers ported into 9mobile’s network, while a total of 785 subscribers ported into Airtel’s network. In December 2021, a total of 948 subscribers ported from other networks to MTN’s network, while 173 subscribers ported into Globacom’s network and 212 subscribers ported into 9mobile’s network, while Airtel recorded a total of 495 subscribers that ported into its network within the period.

In January 2022, a total of 2,482 subscribers ported into MTN’s network and a total of 114 subscribers ported into 9mobile’s network, while a total of 555 subscribers ported into Airtel’s network. Globacom did not record any inward porting within the period. In February 2022, MTN recorded a total of 2,482 incoming subscribers, while 9mobile recorded 114 incoming subscribers and Airtel recorded 555 incoming subscribers on its network. Again Globacom did not record any inward porting within the same period in February 2022.

Giving reasons why MTN maintained the highest number of inward porting into its network, the President, National Association of Telecoms Subscribers (NATCOMS), Chief Deolu Ogunbanjo, told THISDAY that MTN had maintained a stable network in the past, having invested heavily in infrastructure and emerging technologies, including the fifth generation technology, known as 5G technology. “Every subscriber wants to identify with the network that offers good service quality, hence they are moving to MTN’s network, and this explains the reason why MTN has the largest number of subscribers numbering over 70 million, with a market share of 37.89 per cent,” Ogunbanjo said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

