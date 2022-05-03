US Seeks Collaboration with NUPRC, Commits to Funding of Gas Infrastructure

Emmanuel Addeh

The United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) has paid a visit to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) with a commitment to work with the agency in the area of infrastructure funding.

The visit came amid pressure from the European Union (EU) on Nigeria to ramp up its gas supply to the European continent, recently visiting the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mr Mele Kyari.

The visit to the GMD also came days after EU ambassadors paid a similar visit to the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, apparently in a bid to pressure the country to raise its gas production.

Since the Russia-Ukraine war started, Europe, and to some extent, America, have called on Nigeria to increase gas supply even though the country has been unable to increase production and supply despite its over 206tcf of proven gas, due to under-investment and inadequate infrastructure.

But led by it’s Regional Director, Sub-Sahara Africa, Heather Lanigan and three senior officials of USTDA, according to a statement from the NUPRC, the United States promised to work with Nigeria to increase its production capacity.

The visit, it stated, was a follow-up to ongoing discussions between the agency and the commission from the recently concluded CERA Week in the United States as the country seeks for collaboration in areas of mutual interests between the two agencies.

The officials informed the Chief Executive of the NUPRC, Mr Gbenga Komolafe, that the “USTDA was willing to collaborate with NUPRC in area’s of technical expertise development and funding for critical oil and gas infrastructure in key areas of the upstream sector,” the short statement said.

In his response, Komolafe thanked the delegation for the visit and reassured USTDA of NUPRC’s support and collaboration towards the sustainable development of Nigeria’s huge oil and gas resources, “in overriding interest of our nation and all stakeholders. “

