UEFA Imposes More Sanctions on Russia

Russia has been barred from competing in this summer’s women’s Euro 2022, while Russian clubs will also be banned from UEFA competitions next season, Europe’s football governing body announced yesterday.

UEFA has announced that Russia’s bid to host the men’s Euro 2028 or Euro 2032 tournaments is now ineligible too.

The sanctions come amid Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine.

In February, Russian clubs and national teams were suspended by Fifa and Uefa “until further notice”.

Yesterday, UEFA announced that Portugal – who lost to Russia in the play-offs – will replace them at Euro 2022, which takes place in July.

Russia’s women’s national team will also no longer compete in European qualification for the 2023 World Cup, while the men’s side is barred from the 2022-23 Nations League.

They will automatically be ranked fourth in group two of League B, meaning they will be relegated at the end of the group phase.

The ban imposed on clubs means there will be no Russian teams in the men’s and women’s Champions League, Europa League, or Europa Conference League during the 2022-23 campaign.

