Sylva Tasks Staff Members On Devotion to Duty, Teamwork

Emmanuel Addeh

Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has urged the staff members of the ministry to redouble their efforts for more engaged and productive teamwork with a higher drive.

Sylva made the call at the weekend in his remarks at the bonding retreat for the staff members in Mandala, Niger State.

Sylva, in a statement by his Senior Adviser (Media and Communication), Mr Horatius Egua, said in view of the party primaries and general elections increasing demand for performance accountability by public institutions was paramount.

“We have come a long way since we assumed office in August 2019 in the execution of our mandate as outlined in the ministry’s priority areas.

“I must say we have delivered on all our priority areas from the increase of petroleum production capacity to the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

“All the credit must go to the staff and members of my team who are present and absent. Your efforts are indeed appreciated.

“As we are all aware, this administration has barely one year to go. So, this retreat serves as both a time for stock taking and a strategic planning session,” he said.

The minister described the retreat as a team bonding retreat that would foster increased togetherness and cohesion among team members.

According to him, it provides an opportunity to know each other better and retool to achieve a common goal.

He said collaboration was the only way great things could be achieved, adding that a group that lacks teamwork would fail even if they had the brightest minds but decided to operate in silos or at cross purposes.

