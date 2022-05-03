Security Forces Rescue 14 Kidnapped Victims in Niger Communities



Laleye Dipo



Security forces have successfully rescued no fewer than 14 kidnapped victims at Uregi in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

During the operation, said to be carried out by men of the joint security task force, 10 terrorists were also neutralized,while seven motorcycles, some arms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists.

A statement by the Commissioner for Local Government and Internal Security, Mr Emmanuel Umar, in Minna said the operation took place on Monday.

According to the statement, the bandits wanted to disrupt the peaceful Eid-el-fitr celebration in the area by launching attacks on Kawo and Uregi villages but men of the joint task force quickly repelled the attack.

“On 02/05/2022 at about 1700hrs, armed bandits on motorcycles attempted to attack Kawo, Uregi villages in Rafi LGA to disrupt Sallah celebration in the state. On the receipt of this information, joint security tactical teams responded swiftly and mobilized to the area where the hoodlums were engaged around Uregi, Kiribo villages and as a result, about ten bandits were neutralized, 14 kidnapped citizens were rescued and seven motorcycles recovered, including arms from them,” the statement said.

The commissioner praised the gallantry of the men of the task force, saying that their efforts would be rewarded.

