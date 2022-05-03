Police Arrest Nine Suspected Kidnappers in Ekiti Forest

Victor Ogunje



Acting on tip off from members of the public, the Police in Ekiti State have arrested nine suspected kidnappers that were allegedly terrorising the state in recent time.

The Police Commissioner, Ekiti Command, Mr. Moronkeji Adesina, said this in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, ASP Sunday Abutu yesterday.

Those arrested, according to Adesina were: Hassan Mesaje, Dagogo Nadahi, Saidi Laun, Abubakar Usman, Lawal Abdullahi, Usman Ibrahim, Idris Ahmed, Usman Abubakar and Dahiru Adamu.

Adesina said some members of the criminal gang bolted during the operation, assuring that the police were on their trail.

Recounting how the operation was undertaken, the CP said following intelligence gathering and surveillance activities, the Command operatives, on 29th of April, 2022, at about 1pm bombarded the sprawling forest at Ago Aduloju, along Ijan road, in Ado-Ekiti , where the hoodlums attacked the operatives with dangerous weapons.

He said: “As part of the ongoing strategic effort of the Ekiti State Police Command to rid the State of criminal elements with the aim of ensuring the security of lives and properties of the good people of Ekiti State, the Command operatives heavily bombarded vast forest known to be habouring bandits in the State.

“One of the operatives sustained serious injury in an attempt to arrest the suspects.

“Those arrested were rounded up and we are on the search of those that ran away. The long arm of the law shall catch up with them”, the CP vowed.

Adesina while assuring residents that the Command will not relent in its fight against crimes and criminalities in the State, sought the support and cooperation of all and sundry through the provision of timely and useful information to the police.

The police boss added that the suspects arrested would be arraigned in court soon.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

