Police Arrest Nine Suspected Kidnappers in Ekiti Forest

Victor Ogunje

Acting on tip off from members of the public, the Police in  Ekiti State have  arrested nine suspected kidnappers that were allegedly terrorising the state in recent time.

The Police Commissioner, Ekiti Command, Mr. Moronkeji Adesina, said this in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, ASP Sunday Abutu yesterday.

Those arrested, according to Adesina were: Hassan Mesaje, Dagogo Nadahi, Saidi Laun, Abubakar Usman, Lawal Abdullahi, Usman Ibrahim, Idris Ahmed, Usman Abubakar and Dahiru Adamu.

Adesina said some members of  the criminal gang  bolted during the operation, assuring that the police were  on their trail.

Recounting how the operation was undertaken, the CP said following intelligence gathering and  surveillance activities, the Command operatives, on 29th of  April, 2022, at about 1pm bombarded  the sprawling  forest at Ago Aduloju, along Ijan road, in Ado-Ekiti , where the hoodlums attacked the operatives with dangerous weapons.

He said: “As part of the ongoing strategic effort of the Ekiti State Police Command to rid the State of criminal elements with the aim of ensuring the security of lives and properties of the good people of Ekiti State, the Command operatives heavily bombarded vast forest known to be habouring bandits in the State.

“One of the operatives sustained serious injury in an attempt to arrest the suspects.

“Those arrested were rounded up and we are on the search of those that ran away. The long arm of the law shall catch up with them”, the CP vowed.

Adesina  while assuring residents  that the Command will not relent in its fight against crimes and criminalities in the State, sought the support and cooperation of all and sundry through the provision of timely and useful information to the police.

The police boss  added that the suspects arrested would be arraigned in court soon.