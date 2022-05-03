Ondo PDP, Akeredolu Biker over Plot to Deduct Workers’ Salaries

Fidelis David



Ondo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the state Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), have been trading words over an alleged fresh plot by the governor to deduct the state workers’ salaries to fund the state Security Network Agency codenamed ‘Amotekun Corps’.

The PDP in a statement signed by the party Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kennedy Ikantu Peretei, alleged that the state workers are the most pauperised and traumatised in South-west region, despite being the only oil producing state in the region, saying such move from the state government was inhumane and unacceptable.

The party said: “Salaries are not paid as at when due, and when paid at all, only fractions are paid. As at the last count, some workers received November 2021 salary in April, 2022. This in itself is bad enough, yet the governor can have the audacity and effrontery to contemplate increasing the agony experienced by workers in the state.

“A circular stating how much is to be deducted from all grade levels showed clearly that the governor is highly insensitive to the suffering of the workers. What exactly does the governor spend his huge security vote on, if he has to depend on sacrifices from workers to provide security for the state? We urge Akeredolu to be more frugal with handling of the finances of Ondo State so as not to impoverish the workers further.

“This evil plan is not unconnected with accolades the governor had received from some quarters for his efforts at confronting herdsmen menace in the state through Amotekun Corps. As much as we are still unable to sleep with our two eyes closed, the governor has been sunning himself in the vain glory of a conqueror and is about to stretch his luck too far.”

The party also alleged that workers in the state have been reduced to beggars to meet their daily needs, while nothing bothers the governor as long as his N600 million monthly security vote is first deducted from the monthly allocation to the state.

PDP said: “Apart from medical doctors and other health workers that are quitting the employment of the state on a daily basis, there are other workers that have had to relocate to neighbouring states in search of better offers. The State Specialist Hospital, Akure, now a teaching hospital, and other health facilities in the state have all become ghosts of their former selves courtesy of inhuman conditions under which people work and unpaid salaries.

“To now expect that workers will be further tasked under whatever guise is most unacceptable and ridiculous. Unfortunately, the leaders of the Organised Labour Unions (NLC and TUC) have been compromised. Hence, no resistance is expected from these quarters. The workers are definitely on their own.”

While responding, the governor described the party’s allegations as blatant lies and a calculated attempt to seek attention.

Akeredolu in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said the state government has no plan of deducting workers’ salary for any purpose.

According to him, “As usual, the PDP is famous for twisting facts and disseminating falsehood to mask its dark intentions of hoodwinking the innocent members of the public. While we concede to the PDP its right to constantly dive into self-ridicule, it remains the responsibility of the government to continuously alert the public of deliberate falsehood under any guise.

“To set the record straight, the Ondo State Government has no plan of deducting workers’ salary for any purpose. Rather, Akeredolu-led administration has continued to show commitment and prioritise workers’ welfare in the last five years. The allegation of planned salary deduction is imaginary. It is an embarrassing falsehood fabricated by a party whose penchant for lies is legendary.”

He stressed that his ad

