Nigerian-born John Metchie Lands Big American NFL Deal

American National Football League (NFL) frontrunner, the Houston Texans has continued assembling their impressive draft haul on Friday night, trading up to the No. 44 pick with the Cleveland Browns, and selecting Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III.

The Texans sent the No. 68, 108 and 124 picks to Cleveland, and will keep the 107th pick.

With the addition of Metchie, son of a Nigerian businessman who is currently the President General of Umueri Community in Anambra State, the Texans now add a talented No. 2 wideout to pair with the recently extended Brandin Cooks and give second-year quarterback Davis Mills a legitimate deep threat in the passing game.

In his last season at Alabama, Metchie finished third in the SEC with 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 11.9 yards per catch.

While speaking about Metchie, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young said “He works extremely hard, carries himself and conducts himself professionally. Ever since I met him on my official visit as a senior in high school, he always conducted himself as a pro. Someone who is going to work day in and day out, someone who is very dynamic and a huge playmaker. I was blessed to have two special guys outside. He is going to be special.”

With his new deal, Metchie now joins an extremely talented haul of rookies in the 2022 Texans class, joining LSU corner Derek Stingley, Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green, and Baylor safety Jalen Pitre.

He is also the second wideout from Alabama taken in as many rounds, with Jameson Williams going in the top 10.

Metchie was born in Taiwan. His mother is Taiwanese and his father Chief Johnny Chukwudi Metchie is from Nigeria and currently the President General of Umueri community in Anambra State.

His family moved to Ghana when he was young, then emigrated to Canada when he was six years old. Metchie left Canada to play high school football in Maryland.

Metchie was diagnosed with a slightly enlarged heart in high school, but doctors gave him clearance to play football.

He became a four-star recruit who signed with Alabama after one year at a prep school. He contributed in all 13 games in 2019 (4-23-5.8 receiving) but then became a large part of the team’s national championship run in 2020.

Metchie stepped in for an injured Jaylen Waddle to start 11 of 13 games, catching 55 passes for 916 yards (16.7 per rec.) and six scores. He started 13 games in 2021, garnering second-team All-SEC honors with a team-high 96 receptions (1,142 yards, 11.9 per rec., eight TDs) before suffering a torn ACL in the conference title game and missing the team’s playoff run.

The Nigerian is said to possess the following characteristics that combine to make a player for the future: Experience running a pro-caliber route tree; Attacks press leverage and defeats it; Route instincts unlock additional moves to get what he needs; Snaps off route breaks at crisp angles; Gets his numbers turned to passer on slants and crossers; Good downfield focus and ball-tracking; works his way back to the ball on hitches, drive routes and Possesses toughness needed for the job.

A three-level separator, Metchie has been described as a great route runner who gets open consistently from wherever he lines up. With great ball tracking ability and concentration. He comes down with the ball through traffic and plucks it naturally over the middle. He does not have the prototypical size and is not a physically dominant wideout.

He projects as a starting receiver at Z or in the slot who will stress defenses at all three levels and catch almost everything. His ability to separate could make him a premier wide receiver at the next level.

