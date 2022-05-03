New FMBN Management Pledges to Prioritise Recapitalisation, ICT Project Completion

Emmanuel Addeh

The newly inaugurated management team of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) has listed the completion of the bank’s Information Technology project and its recapitalisation drive as priorities.

The bank further stated that the implementation of the five-year FMBN strategy plan, and review of the FMBN Establishment Acts will be pursued vigorously.

Managing Director/Chief Executive, Hamman Madu, unveiled the new management’s strategic focus during a Townhall Staff Meeting at the FMBN headquarters in Abuja.

Madu noted that the new management was fully aware of the systemic challenges facing the bank internally and externally and intends to hit the ground running, including making the bank more digital and efficient.

“We have to speedily conclude our IT project to make the bank more digital, eliminate paperwork and enhance service delivery. We will work with the ICT team to reduce as much as possible the manual operations.

“On the back of the ICT transformation, we must all work to revamp our work processes, come up with standard operating procedures for all job desks.” Madu stated

The FMBN boss also said they would redirect the focus of FMBN loan operations to ensure essential alignment with the bank’s core mandate.

According to him, the ongoing implementation of the FMBN five-year strategy blueprint will also be occupying a central part of the Management’s activities.

In their separate remarks, the Executive Director, Business Development & Portfolio Management (BD&PM), Mr. Kingsley Chukwuma as well as Mustapha Olayiwola, Executive Director, Loans & Mortgage Services (L&MS), called for the cooperation of the entire staff.

