NBA, MacArthur Foundation Collaborate with Police on New ACJA

Steve Aya



The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) in collaboration with the MacArthur Foundation, last Wednesday, held a colloquium with the Police on the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015.

The theme was, “The Role of the Nigeria Police in the Implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 and Compliance with the Principles of Human Rights in Law Enforcement”.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the NBA Institute of Continuing Legal Education, Mr Tobenna Erojikwe, expressed his delight with the event, because it brought together the key players responsible for the implementation of ACJA in the country. He stated that the NBA was proud to have to have the Police along, as they solve issues that affects the smooth running of the ACJA. He however, expressed disappointment over the fact that not all States of the Federation have signed the Act to since it came into being in 2015, unlike Lagos State which has not only signed it, but has gone further to do a review of it, signed by the Governor in 2020.

Also speaking at the event, the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, who was represented by the State Director of Public Prosecutions, Dr Babajide Martins, also expressed happiness over the event. He said that the Lagos State Government reviewed the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, in order to bring it up to international best practices after it has operated it for over ten years. He maintained that the State will continue to work with law enforcement agencies and the NBA, to find solutions to the grey areas in the law.

Some of the issues that were discussed in the new law include, the parading of suspects, recording of confessions, plea bargain, as well as arrest and detention.

The working sessions were conducted by Mr Saka Azimazi, on the need for the Police to comply with the principles of human rights and respect the rule of law in fulfilling their law enforcement mandate. The role of the Nigeria Police in the speedy and successful implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, conducted by Mrs Kate Okoh-Kpina, the Advisor, Rule of law at GIZ Police Program Africa, Nigeria.

