Lagos CP Warns NURTW against Breach of Peace

Rebecca Ejifoma



The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, yesterday cautioned that anyone found fomenting trouble in the state would be promptly apprehended and made to face the law.

This warning became imperative following incessant clashes, fracas and malicious damage to property recently experienced in some parts of the state mostly linked to the issues surrounding the management of motor parks.

In a press statement the Police Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin issued, Alabi confirmed meeting with the major contenders like Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo and Azeez Abiola aka Istijaba, separately in his office.

He further admonished them to prevail on their teeming followers to act within the confines of the law, saying he is poised to ensuring the security currently being enjoyed in the state remains intact.

In line with this stance, all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and tactical commanders have been directed to deal decisively with anyone found instigating or causing a breach of peace within their respective areas of responsibility (AoR).

Meanwhile, the police boss encouraged Lagosians to go about their lawful duties without fear of harassment or intimidation.

According to Alabi, all human, material and operational resources have been optimally deployed to ensure the safety and security of residents.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

