Katchey Laboratories Receives ISO 17025 Accreditation

Oluchi Chibuzor

As part of an effort to boost trade and redefine the analytical space in the continent, Katchey Laboratories Limited has announced it recently joined the league of the elite analytical laboratories across the world by attaining ISO 17025 accreditation.

In view of this, the firm revealed it is set to commission its new state-of-the-art testing facility that would become the nation’s first international accredited independent analytical laboratory.

Speaking at a recent pre-commissioning event held in Lagos, the CEO of Katchey Laboratories Limited, Mrs. Kate Isa, said the laboratory complex was born out of the need to raise the bar in the analytical space in Africa.

She also said that the laboratory would provide reliable and quality results to inspire confidence to encourage trade across the continent, especially with the advent of AfCFTA.

According to her, Katchey Laboratories was built as a one-stop shop for all analytical needs, catering to a wide range of analytical service areas, including: Life Sciences; Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverage; Agribusiness, Oil and Gas; Environmental, Forensic, Mining and Extractive Industries, Educational, Research and Development.

For the CEO of Bloom Public Health, Professor Chimezie Anyakora, the laboratory would support trade and public safety.

“Beyond providing quality results, this lab will achieve much for the country by helping boost the confidence of Nigerians, both in international commerce, to export their Katchey-Laboratories-certified products globally, with confidence; and internally, to inspire a crop of analysts and scientists.

“Now that the bar of quality has been raised, I hope other labs will start striving to achieve world class status too. A lab of this scale and quality requires a massive investment, and it is my hope that both local and international clients patronize this laboratory so that more people will be encouraged to invest in the lab space,” he said.

