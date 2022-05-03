How to Become a Product Owner and Build a Career in it?

The Product Owner is a crucial position in Agile and Scrum teams. A Scrum Product Owner is accountable for maximizing the value of the product with the help of the work done by the scrum team. How this maximization is achieved might vary across organizations, Scrum Teams, and individuals.

Companies don’t have a shared understanding of what it means to be a Product Owner, hence the responsibilities of a product owner will vary a lot.

It requires a lot of effort to become a great Product Owner. But the experience earned while being a product owner will enable the candidate to access a wide range of career opportunities, such as these Product Owner career path – business analyst, project manager, product manager, and even the CEO

Let’s look at how you can become a Product Owner in 5 simple points –

1 ) Do Your Research and Start Reading.

The main responsibility of a Product Owner is to guide their Scrum or Agile Teams or guide their efforts to maximize the value of the product they are working with. As a product owner, you can provide leadership and assistance to your team, by creating valuable product ideas and routinely discussing them with your scrum or agile team.

Basically, the role of the Product Owner is to set the right direction for a valuable product. If you don’t know how to come up with the right ideas for your product, or don’t know how to expertly communicate those ideas to the Development Team. Then, your first goal should be reading at least 1-2 books per month related to product ownership and Agile, that will help you prepare to pursue the Product Owner career.

To be a product owner, It is important to have a thorough understanding of product ownership tools and ideas. Product Owners typically have an in-depth understanding and knowledge of various aspects of the agile methodology, including the scrum framework. So, one must consider reading about them in addition to product ownership skills.

2 ) Get Professional Training

Reading about product ownership is just not enough, you, your company, or your team may require professional training in the scrum or other relevant methodologies. You might feel more prepared for this role after learning from other established professionals.

There are many advanced classes, both online and offline, that a product owner can decide to pursue that help them understand how to generate ideas and create value for a product.

You may earn various certifications after completing the training programs, but consider focusing on the knowledge you acquire, in addition to the official credentials, remember that the certifications are not the focus here.

3 ) Network with Others and Build Community

Networking with other, like-minded professionals, can increase your exposure to new approaches and allows you to motivate and inspire each other. This might also help you to keep your team motivated at work.

For meeting other people on the same journey as you, you can try to attend product owner groups or conferences in your area, where you can create professional relationships in person with other product owners. Meeting new folks and talking about product ownership ideas with them will really supercharge your progress as a product owner.

You can use social media platforms or professional networking sites, like LinkedIn, to contact other product owners working with scrum or other relevant methodologies and learn from their insights and experiences.

This will help you in preparing, in advance, for a variety of situations that may arise as a product owner. Hence, making your life as a product owner a tad easier.

4 ) Get Professional Experience

You need to get real work experience, all the research and training, you can only be tested and improved in a real work scenario.

Employers seek product owners and other leaders with extensive professional experience, so you can benefit from including your relevant work history on the resume, but things get a little tricky when you’re brand new to the field because most companies wouldn’t want to take the risk of bringing on newbies.

So, What you simply need to do is to make it easy for them to take a shot with you. But how do you do that? Training and certifications will really help here, consider highlighting the transferable skills and competencies you’ve developed throughout your previous careers, even if the previous positions you held are unrelated to becoming a product owner. You can go for junior roles at first or even working for the experience can be an option, you can explore.

5 ) Seek Mentorship and Guidance

You should consider finding an experienced professional to act as a mentor or professional coach, especially if you are serious about becoming a product owner.

Mentorship is a hugely valuable asset, a mentor may be able to offer you one-on-one career advice and help you pursue relevant training or gain the necessary skills for mastering the agile approach.

Important Skills – A Product Owner Must Have

Interpersonal Communication: The product owners have to convey the product ideas to their development team and also need to constantly communicate these ideas to the external stakeholders, hence communication becomes a crucial skill to own.

Leadership: As a product owner, you are responsible for guiding the team’s efforts in order to maximize the product’s value. Managing the entire scrum team and providing them with the needed guidance, needs amazing leadership skills.

Decision-making: The whole scrum team depends on the product owner for direction and task delegation, it becomes important for these professionals to have keen decision-making skills.

Conclusion

Product Ownership is a tricky job and coaching/mentorship in this space isn’t so widespread. So, you’ll have to be a little clever to find experienced Product Owners who may be willing to act as your mentor and give you the time you need. LinkedIn can be a great platform, where you can find such individuals. Happy Product Ownership!

