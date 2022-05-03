Heineken Takes UCL Magic to Enugu as City Dare Madrid

The Coal City of Enugu is next on the cards for the Heineken Champions League magic as Real Madrid and Manchester City are fired up for a winner takes all contest at the Santiago Bernabeau.

Fans and loyal consumers of Heineken are set for an exciting live match viewing experience at the Villa Toscana, Enugu where the international premium brand has guaranteed a fun-filled night.

Manchester City and Real Madrid played out a seven-goal thriller in their first leg meeting at the Etihad Stadium and another explosive encounter is anticipated in the Spanish capital on Wednesday.

Tonight, Samuel Chukwueze will lead Villarreal’s comeback bid to upturn the 0-2 deficit from the first leg against Liverpool.

With instant giveaways and prizes on offer, fans are guaranteed to be winners in their own right no matter the outcome of the titanic match between Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola’s men.

While the best of music is expected to be dished out by the duo of Ruger and Crowd Kontroller, the presence of football legends Austin Jay Jay Okocha and Daniel Amokachi will be adding glitz to the night’s glamour.

Senior Brand Manager, Heineken, Chinwe Greg-Egu assured the fans and loyal consumers in Enugu they are in for a great time as she reckons the great successes recorded in Lagos and Asaba during similar campaigns.

“The best of Champions League football and entertainment in an exquisite atmosphere are promises we have kept over the years and would do again on Wednesday in Enugu,” she said.

