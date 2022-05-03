Feyenoord Fans Contribute to Bankroll Dessers Transfer Fee

The supporters of Dutch side, Feyenoord are hell-bent on having their Nigerian import, Cyriel Dessers, continue his adventure at the club at all cost and already contributing to meet the €4 million asking price.

Feyenoord manager, Arne Slot, has indeed reacted to reports that a section of the club’s supporters are crowd-funding the €4 million needed to complete the permanent transfer of the Super Eagles striker.

The Rotterdammers signed Dessers on a loan deal from Genk last summer, with an option to purchase him before the end of his yearlong spell.

But due to their financial limitations, Feyenoord were not interested in taking that option for the 27-year-old during the first half of the campaign.

Dessers has, however, become a cult hero among Feyenoord fans after building a reputation as a super-sub following a collection of notable last-gasp goals.

The Nigeria international’s status is even reaching a legendary level after scoring 10 European goals – the most in Feyenoord’s history – to power the Pride of the South to the brink of the Europa Conference League final.

Still, Feyenoord have not shown any willingness to cough out the transfer fee needed to acquire Dessers permanently, despite the striker confessing his desire to remain at De Kuip.

But a Feyenoord fan has seized the initiative by mobilising thousands of other fans to crowd-fund Dessers’ transfer fee. More than twenty-five thousand euros (€25,000) have so far been gathered.

Feyenoord boss Slot believes it is a beautiful gesture from the fans to identify with a player they are pleased with.

But the 43-year-old tactician reveals it would be illegal to accept such money directly from the club’s regular fans.

The former AZ Alkmaar head coach, however, hinted that wealthy supporters could step forward and help Feyenoord acquire Dessers under a different arrangement.

“It shows how extremely compassionate these supporters are and how extremely they value him (Dessers) as a striker,” Slot said, as per Newswep.

“It is also very nice that more than 25,000 euros have already been deposited, if I understand correctly, that they want to spend their self-earned money on Dessers.

“A really nice move, but it has no chance of success. This is really impossible from a legal, fiscal and regulatory point of view.

“I hope this will be followed by those much more wealthy men.”

Dessers featured as Feyenoord secured a 3-1 win at Fortuna Sittard on Sunday. The one-cap Nigerian forward and Feyenoord will face Marseille on Thursday in the second leg of their semifinal clash in the Conference League.

Dessers scored twice to power Feyenoord to a 3-2 victory in the first leg at De Kuip last week.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

