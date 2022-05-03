Emode: Anchoria Asset Will Continue to Improve Investment Possibilities

Kayode Tokede

The managing director, Anchoria Asset Management, Mr. Azubike Emode has said that the company is poised to continually improve border investment possibilities and innovative solutions to its clients.

Speaking at the client and brand re-launch in Lagos, he noted that these solutions are expected to speak directly to all investment needs, be it retirement, education, saving towards an asset or any other lifestyle plans.

According to him, the asset management company promised clients excellence adding, “In line with this promise, we also introduce our financial technology platform- SEEDs by AnchoriaAM. This platform presents not only access to key financial market information but also access to subscribe to our products, create unique portfolios and manage your investments in (local & foreign currencies) on the go.

“Furthermore, when you sign into our portfolio management product, our team of wealth & investment management experts can consistently review and make speedy and rewarding decisions on your behalf. Our research team also offers informed knowledge of market performance, stock history and investment patterns that can help you achieve your financial objectives.”

He said the licensed asset management firm in 2018, has grown over the years to become a trusted partner for profitable investment solutions, one of the fastest growing and profitable asset management firms in the country.

