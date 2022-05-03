Abumet Upscales to Higher Quality Standards, Receives ISO 9001

Abumet, aluminium and glass service provider and a member of the Julius Berger Plc Group, has been presented with the ISO 9001: 2015 Certification.

The ISO 9001:2015 certificate, which was presented to the company on Wednesday the 27th of April, 2022, is the international gold standard for business practices and quality management, and is only obtainable through thorough and comprehensive technical audits. The audit was carried out by DQS Management Systems Solutions, a globally renowned and leading quality management systems (QMS) certification body reputed for premium international standard benchmarking, technical impartiality, competence, responsibility, openness, and impeccable ethical business practices.

As an initiative of the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), one of the key philosophies of ISO Certifications is to provide an international model that will broadly improve every aspect of businesses and organisations worldwide, with a view to enhance customer satisfaction and guarantee a proper return on investment for business stakeholders. The ISO 9001:2015 is especially focused on businesses and organisations’ ability to withstand a wide range of business risks through effective quality management systems.

In an interview, after handing over the certificate to Abumet, the Country Director, DQS Nigeria, Mr. Lawrence Ogudu expressed DQS’ satisfaction with the quality systems that Abumet has in place to meet customers’ requirements. He explained that, “the ISO 9001: 2015 is at the height of management systems because it puts in place the superstructure for every management system, and this certification is for Abumet a clear statement that it has implemented a management system to ensure that it can deliver quality to its customers consistently.”

Lawrence Ogudu further stated that “Abumet has put in place an effective and efficient process which enables it to determine customers’ requirements”, adding that “Abumet possesses the knowhow, the infrastructure, and the competent personnel required to consistently fulfil these requirements at all times. Of course, business is about meeting customers’ requirements, and when customers are satisfied, there is trust, which is what quality is all about.”

On his part, Abumet’s General Manager, Mr. Alexander Hausner described the feat as, “a big milestone in terms of improvement to the entire company, in every single department, coordinating interfaces and the improvement of quality”. Hausner further said that: “…in terms of customer services, the ISO 9001 not only demonstrates our ability but is also an excellent guideline for constant improvement of customer satisfaction regarding quality and reliability.”

Abumet’s General Manager ascribed their success to a dedicated staff and committed management team whose collaborative efforts brought about the milestone achievement. In his words, “…the responsibility for the success belongs to the entire company, we all worked hard to get the certification, and every personnel of the company followed the rules of the ISO 9001 accordingly. Therefore, as I said, it is a big success for the entire company and not only the management. For every single member of Abumet, this is a big success and we are all very proud of the achievement.”

Commenting on the ISO certification of Abumet, Engr. Emeka Ejike, who is the Corporate Quality Manager for the Julius Berger Group, explained that the company’s excitement about this certification is not limited to the certificate itself, but summed up in the customer satisfaction that comes along with it.

According to Ejike, “Abumet in its 31 years of operation has had outstandingly dynamic management processes in place to guarantee its commitment to the satisfaction of its clients. The ISO certification further consolidates this commitment, as well as reinforces the company’s assurance of consistency in superior performance.”

Narrating the efforts towards the certification Emeka Ejike said, “the journey to this laudable achievement began about 14 months ago when we applied for the certification and had to reorganise the processes and systems at various levels of the organisation, which include the management process, documentation, product realisation, business and operational support, management system maintenance and improvement processes, etcetera”. Emeka added that “…with this strategic certification, Abumet, as a dynamic offspring of the iconic Julius Berger brand, shall continue to maintain the Julius Berger group’s corporate tradition of excellence and progressively build on what it has achieved.”

