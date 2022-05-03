Bennett Oghifo

The Catholic Church Society for Holy Child Jesus SHCJ has taken Possession of their Land title at the Intercontinental Park Estate at Ibeju Lekki.

The Presentation Ceremony was held at the Catholic Mission by the Head of Operations for AIMART Realtors Mrs Bright Taiwo to the Head of Real Estate for the Society: Reverend Sister Christianah Olagunju and her Colleague Reverend Sister Juliana Onyeoke.

Earlier in the Year at the Ground Breaking Ceremony, Mrs. Bright had Received the Allotment Certificate on behalf of the Society from Mrs. Iluyomade and had to Deliver it to SHCJ to enable them take Lawful Possession of the Land.

Intercontinental Park Ibeju Lekki is a Mixed Zone Estate. According to the CEO of AIMART Mrs. Bukola Iluyomade “Intercontinental Park is a world-class hub for social, economic, business, religious and recreational activities, within the Ibeju-Lekki axis after Eleko Junction; it falls under the Origanrigan Resettlement Scheme. It is a few minutes’ drive after Dangote Refinery and bordered within a cluster of 5(five) residential areas which are the Dangote Residents, Alaro-City, Amen Estate, Heritage Meadow, and Rehoboth Ocean View Estate. It is part of a hub with multiple streams of income flowing in within a layout of about 28 Acres (approximately 139,000sq. meters) of Land which has in it, the central business district habouring the maritime school, hospitals, schools (which holy child has keyed into), hospitality, residential apartments, and resort centers.

After receiving the certificate the Head of Real Estate and the former Auditor, Reverend Sister Olagunju recounted the reasons why they chose to invest in Intercontinental Park instead of the other estates in the Neighbourhood.

“We chose this company after i got to know them through a doctor. When we needed support for land, she introduced our Provincial Sister Philomena and her team to them…. I met with an agent but insisted on meeting with the owners of the company.

“The reason I requested to see them was because the price was too high for me as God will have it to the glory of God after talking to the chairman and preaching for him, knowing that God comes first not money. He beat down the price to what we can afford … When I met the chairman, I could tell from what he said that he is a trustworthy man and he gave me a listening ear and made sure we were both comfortable with decisions made. That was how we got the land at Intercontinental Park, Ibeju-Lekki. Our plan is to build a school there.”

She thanked the promoters of the project and promised to physically take over the site soon. The estate claims to be amongst the best in terms of ambiance, spotlight, and developmental delivery. It is conceived as an eco-friendly and environmentally sustainable gated community offering exceptional facilities and services that will foster qualitative living, better health, improved communal relationships, and social engagement within the most affordable and cost-effective means. Intercontinental Parks holds full land title with Certificate of Occupancy.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

