2023: Nigeria Needs Credible Leaders That Can Do Better Than Us, Says Masari

Francis Sardauna

Miffed by the current security and economic challenges besetting the country, the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, yesterday, said the nation needed credible leaders in 2023 that could do better than them and effectively contain the challenges.

Masari, who addressed journalists shortly after he participated in Eid-el-Fitr prayers at the Dan Fodio Mosque, Modoji-Katsina, reiterated that the nation needed leaders that could tackle its myriad of challenges.

The former speaker of the House of Representatives, reaffirmed that there was a need for electors to elect leaders, who would make Nigeria work better and transform its fortunes for the benefit of all citizens.

“Like I always say, the success of this administration is bringing in leaders, who will perform better than us. That is when we will say our country, our state, is progressing. We want leaders that will be better than what we are doing today. Then, our country will be better,” he said.

According to him, the economic meltdown occasioned by the outbreak of COVID-19, insecurity as well as the falling of oil prices due to high demand for energy, had negatively affected the growth and development of the country.

He, therefore, urged all Nigerians to intensify prayers for national peace and work towards a violence-free and credible elections.

