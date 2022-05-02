Wigwe: Access Holdings Will Deliver Healthy Performance, Enhance Shareholders Value

Kayode Tokede

The Group Managing Director, Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe has assured its shareholders of its commitment to continue to deliver a healthy performance that is consistent with its vision by delivering exceptional service to its customers and adding value to its shareholders’ investment.

Wigwe stated this at a Closing Gong Ceremony at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) in commemoration of the transition to a New Structure of Access Holdings Plc.

He noted that the management of the company had over the years been working tirelessly to ensure return on investment, while noting that the company had delivered on all the promises it made the stockbroking community.

Wigwe recalled that the NGX, formerly, Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) was the platform the company went to when the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) increased banks’ capital from N2 billion to N25billion, adding that since the listing of the bank on the Nigerian bourse, the company had grown steadily and witnessed the greatest merger in the country.

He noted that corporate governance is key to the company as it had at different point in time in the last 20 years come to the exchange to share it’s plans.

Looking ahead, Wigwe said the company will not desist from sharing information as it has transited from the narrow banking structure into one that has institutional structures.

Chairman, NGX, Mr. Abubakar Mahmoud noted that the transition of the company to a holding company signifies the beginning of collaboration and partnership that Access Holding Plc is known for and it will be beneficial partnership to the Exchange, the country and the world at large.

CEO of the NGX, Temi Popoola appreciated the bank for what they have done for the Nigerian capital market while noting that the Exchange’s history would not be complete with mentioning the Bank.

He noted that the Exchange relies on partnerships for growth, thus it’s alliance with institutions that shares it’s chemistry.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

