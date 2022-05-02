Train Attack: Terrorists Release Son of Northern Elders’ Forum Chairman





Terrorists, who kidnapped the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers have released Sadiq Ango Abdullahi, son of the Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Professor Ango Abdullahi and his late wife, Senator Aisha Jummai Alhassan, aka Mama Taraba.

Sadiq, who has spent over onemonth in captivity with other victims, was said to have been released last Friday after the payment of ransom to the terrorists.

Sadiq, a Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) chieftain, was among those in the Business Class coach of the train, who were abducted by the gunmen.

Sadiq had on February 5, 2022 dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress for the PDP.

Terrorists had on March 29 bombed the Abuja-Kaduna rail tracks and attacked a train filled with passengers. About nine passengers lost their lives while many were taken into captivity by the terrorists. One of the victims, who was eight months pregnant was reported to have given birth last week.

Following the attack, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC)announced the suspension of train operations along the Abuja-Kaduna route indefinitely.

