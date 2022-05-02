Proshare Rebrands, Commits to Delivering Greater Value to Subscribers

Proshare has unveiled its new brand identity, domain name and website. The organisation pointed out that over the last 15 years, it has evolved from a news and data analysis portal into a professional research and full-suite information service; recognised as a standard-bearer and a credible source across the Nigerian financial, business, and economic landscape.

The new Proshare logo, a skeuomorphic design combining a flat text image affirms its simplicity, while a 1bith orange dot leverages its old identity, signifying the ‘end of the search’ for thought-led insights to guide intelligent decision making by stakeholders.

The new corporate identity further depicts Proshare’s character of being independent, inventive, audacious, simple, and distinguished.

Speaking about the rebrand and the move to a new home, the Chairman of the Board of Proshare, Mr. Olufemi Awoyemi stated: “We have consistently embraced internally driven change and evolved by think of and ahead of market actions since our debut in 2006.

“We have done this with and through consultations, and learning from engagements with stakeholders committed to a better market. This change in our corporate identity serves to energise the firm towards a culture of renewal, redefinition and reintroduction of our service to the market. It signposts the new pathway for value that our clients, subscribers, and partners seek and need.”

Commenting on the rebranding, Managing Director, Proshare, Grace Adejare-Ajuwon said: “The new brand identity projects our core values which include Professionalism, Resilience, Excellence, Diversity and Inclusion, Innovation, Credibility, Consistency and Timeliness (P.R.E.D.I.C.T).”

