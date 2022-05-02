Okoko Cosmétiques Expands to Nigeria’s $1.2bn Beauty Market

Sunday Ehigiator

Okoko Cosmétiques, an eco-luxury clean beauty brand based in Vancouver, Canada, has expanded into Nigeria.

In a statement, the cosmetics brand, which is formulated with botanicals and potent actives to address frustrating skin problems and deliver results to thousands of customers worldwide, revealed that it is now expanding into Africa, starting with Nigeria.

Founded by Oyéta Kokoroko, Okoko Cosmétiques featured in The New York Times twice, Goop, Elle, Forbes, and several International Media.

According to Kokoroko, “The brand was formulated with innovative botanicals and potent activities to deliver results, tackling frustrating skin problems to thousands of customers around the world. We are now bringing our offerings to Africa, beginning with Nigeria.

“Our core values are hinged on innovation, inclusivity, excellence, transparency, and thoughtfulness with a promise to consumers to continue to formulate natural and organic, innovative, solutions-driven, and high-performance products.

“We understand that the Nigerian market consumer loves luxury, packaging, and results, which their white, black, and red label ranges promise above and beyond to deliver to the market.

“We believe that it is high time Africa which has served as the largest natural ingredients market to beauty companies across the world, begins to truly experience African-owned beauty brands originally formulated from its roots that are cruelty-free, multi-functional, sustainable, and devoid of exaggerated claims, the latter which she believes is highly prevalent in the Nigerian Beauty & Cosmetics Market.”

The company expressed believes that its entrance into the Nigerian market will not only grow the company but further Nigeria’s beauty market and ultimately Nigerian economy.

