Not Moved by Europe ‘Big Boys’, Dessers Set to Stay at Feyenoord





Nigeria international Cyriel Dessers has expressed his desire to continue at Feyenoord beyond the summer amidst an expected rise in interest in his services from clubs abroad in the coming weeks.

Dessers has been the nightmare of many defenders and goalkeepers on the continent this season after an excellent goalscoring run for Feyenoord in the Europa Conference League.

The one-cap Super Eagles striker has scored 10 goals to leave Feyenoord a draw away from reaching the final of the new continental competition.

Dessers’ 10-goal haul has also lifted him into Feyenoord’s record books, as no striker has ever scored that many for the Dutch side in any European competition.

That statistic becomes even more significant when considering that Feyenoord have produced some excellent strikers in Pierre van Hooijdonk, Dirk Kuijt, Harry Bild, and Robin van Persie.

Dessers could become one of the most sought-after players when the transfer window opens in July.

Feyenoord have the first refusal on the Nigeria international, but the Rotterdammers are yet to exercise their purchase option on Cyriel Dessers.

Loaned from Racing Genk, Dessers is expected to cost the Eredivisie side four million euros.

Dessers could also be on the shopping list of a few Premier League clubs, and he admits he would not be surprised to see suitors queue up for his signature in the summer.

The former Heracles star, however, insists he is enjoying his stay in Rotterdam and would love to continue his adventure with the Pride of the South.

“If you score goals at the European level, it makes sense,” Dessers told ESPN, as per De Morgen.

“On the other hand, I think I’m in the right place here. It’s a dream of mine to play for such a big club and do well there. I think everyone can see from me that I am happy and enjoying myself here.”

Dessers is arguably the best player in the Conference League, and he will look to continue his brilliant scoring run when Feyenoord visit Marseille for the second leg of their semifinal clash on Thursday.

