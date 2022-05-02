NHRC Insists Prioritising Labour Rights Critical to Devt





Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has urged the government at all levels to observe international best practices in handling labour related matters.

The Executive Secretary of the commission, Tony Ojukwu, stated this yesterday in a statement issued to commemorate the 2022 International Workers’ Day (IWD)

He stated that prioritising the rights of workers is critical given that human resources remain the drivers of development in any clime.

Ojukwu further stated that entrenching good working relations between employers and employees both in the government and private sectors in Nigeria would bring about industrial harmony rather than suspicion, tension and strike which all come with their attendant negative tolls on the society.

The human rights czar, however, observed that Nigeria, as a member of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), cannot afford to renege on the acceptable standards of relationship with the workforce.

He said it is interesting to note that Nigeria as a member of the ILO has always deployed dialogue as a mechanism to address disagreements and grievances involving labour, adding that continuing in that manner will not only portray the country in good light but also reinforce the confidence of workers in the government.

On the current strike embarked upon by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and three other labour unions, the NHRC boss enjoined the federal government to expedite action to resolve the current impasse with ASUU so as not to further endanger the right to education of the university students who have lost an academic year as a result of the unfortunate strike.

He said: “Incessant ASUU strike has continued to constitute a major threat to the right to education of students of our tertiary institutions, especially the public universities, where the grater population of our youths attends.”

According to the learned Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), it is not in doubt that most of the demand being made by ASUU are genuine, saying merited allowances, improved facilities and infrastructures are not in any way bogus expectations that cannot be taken care of, “considering the positive effects these will have on our universities.”

