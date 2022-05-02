LCCI, RIMAN Harp on Enhanced Risk Management Practices in Organizations

Nume Ekeghe

Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Risk Management Association of Nigeria (RIMAN) have called for better risk management practices in organisations particularly, in SMEs in the country to enable them survive the challenging economic situation and harsh business environment.

This was stated during a courtesy visit by RIMAN to LCCI recently in Lagos.

The Executive Secretary of RIMAN, Mr. Victor Olannye, applauded LCCI for its role in the economic growth of Lagos State and Nigeria, promotion of sound business ethics, and delivery of best-in-class services among its members.

LCCI was extolled for doing well in providing excellent services in the promotion and protection of trade and industry in the best interest of the business community.

He further commended LCCI for its numerous contributions in tackling some key topical issues in the country such as urging the federal government to consider the economics of refurbishing and maintaining existing refineries after the importation of contaminated fuel into the country.

The Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, remarked that RIMAN and LCCI share similar structures and benefits for members.

She further remarked that though RIMAN is younger in existence than LCCI, the impact of RIMAN cannot be overlooked especially as newer institutions are increasingly agile, in tune with the local and global trends, and therefore local and global trends, and therefore with the capability to guide its members to respond appropriately to any shocks or volatilities.

She added that many years ago when risk management frameworks were being developed, the frameworks did not work by themselves; “it required the involvement of everyone.”

LCCI and RIMAN agreed to broaden risk management knowledge among their members, and collaborate in key areas of capacity building, training and membership drive.

