Law Making is Serious Business, Says Adeyemi

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

The Senator Representing Kogi West Senatorial District at National Assembly, Senator Smart Adeyemi has disclosed that Law making is a very serious business which is not meant for bench warmers in order to attract Federal presence to the various constituencies.

Adeyemi who made this known while speaking to the All Progressive Congress APC stakeholders and loyalists in Lokoja, the State capital, where he formally declared interest to contest for the Kogi West Senatorial ticket once again at weekend.

He pointed out that the function of the senate is to make law to promote socio- economic development that will have a far reaching effects on the Nigerian masses.

According to him , the driving force to contest again is the enormous experiences he had garnered over the years as senator of Federal republic of Nigeria,noting he wanted to consolidate on the previous achievements , to attract more development and presence of Federal government to the people of his constituency and Kogi State in general.

The lawmaker who seized the opportunity to explain some challenges that hinder progress between 2019 and 2020,said that when he returned to National after he won election in November 2019 he has not

settled down before the advent of Covid -19 pandemic which brought about total lockdown in Abuja and some other states in the country.

He stated that he was also in court for the stretch of 10 months battling to save the seat which had not allow him concentrate, adding that to avoid distractions again the new electoral law has taken care of that.

“This is what explained why we have new amendment. Ordinarily we should not be talking about primary now .But the new electoral law allows primary so that all the problems arising from the pre elections period would have been sorted out within six months.

“We came to realisation that for people to win election and be in court for ten

months. The Senate amended the electoral so that all problems emanating from the primary must have been concluded before a person can be elected now. That is why the primary election is coming up six months before election.

He noted that the period was period of misnomer in the country that had bandwagon effects on the nation socio.economic activities and much could no be achieved as result of Covid- 19 pandemic.

On why he wants to return for the fourth term, Adeyemi stated.” What are the considerations for a senator that has performed well? the number of bills sponsored, I have the highest number of

bill passed in the senate .If you talk about attendance , I have not missed a day in the senate

“If it is speaking on the issues that affect the people , I think I am one of the foremost senators who are courageous to speak on the need to meet the aspirations of the masses of this country.

“So by all considerations I want to believe that I have not done badly .And I think I deserve to go back to the senate because of the experience we have gathered in the last three terms to use them to galvanise socio-economic development of our nation, to use to attract more federal government presence to Kogi West and to use it again to champion the well being of our people”, he stressed.

Speaking on the number of the aspirants , Senator Adeyemi added that he is not threatened by the array of aspirants contesting for the Kogi West senatorial ticket,adding that the more the aspirants , the become interesting the game becomes because politics is always a game of number.

