Just In:Just In: 3-Storey Building Collapses in Ebute Metta Metta

Rebecca Ejifoma

A three-storey building, Sunday night, collapsed at 32 Ibadan Street in Ebute Metta area of Lagos State.

The incident occurred at 9.48pm. Although casualty figure is unknown yet, rescue operations are ongoing.

In a statement, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, noted: “An alert of a collapse of a three storey building by 32 Ibadan Street, Ebute Meta was received at 21:48 hours, Sunday with Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service already at the scene.”

It stated further that while search and rescue operations were currently ongoing, responders like the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), and the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) were on ground.

More details later…

