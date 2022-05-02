Iheanacho Scores Consolation in Leicester Loss to Tottenham

Kelechi Iheanacho’s beautifully-taken 91st minute consolation goal helped Leicester City reduce deficit against Tottenham as they lost 3-1 yesterday.

With a place in their first ever European final at stake, Brendan Rodgers rested a number of players in Sunday’s game.

A Heung-Min Son double and Harry Kane goal were all Spurs needed to dispatch the Foxes off with Leicester playing second fiddle all game.

A comedy of defensive errors meant Leicester laboured all game to contain the Tottenham attack who had failed to have a shot on target in more than 180 minutes of football.

Wesley Fofana, Youri Tielemans, Jamie Vardy and James Maddison were all rested in the game as Iheanacho partnered Zambian attacker, Patson Daka in the attack.

Tottenham proved to be the better side on the day scoring in the 22nd minute through Kane’s 13th goal of the season.

Son scored on the hour mark and took the game beyond Leicester in the 79th minute to stretch Tottenham’s lead.

Iheanacho popped up at the death to help Leicester restore some respect as he delivered a beautiful well-struck finish which beat Hugo Lloris to his near post.

Leicester will next face Roma in the second leg of the Europa Conference League semifinals on Thursday at the Stadio Olimpico hoping to do enough to get a famous win.

