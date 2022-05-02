Emodi: Anchoria Asset Management to Continually Improve Investment Possibilities, Innovative Solutions

Kayode Tokede

The Managing Director, Anchoria Asset Management (AAM), Mr. Azubike Emodi has said the company is poised to continually improve investment possibilities and innovative solutions to its clients.

Speaking during the brand re-launch of Anchoria Asset Management Company in Lagos, he noted that the solutions were expected to speak directly to all investment needs, be it retirement, education, saving towards an asset or any other lifestyle plans.

According to him, the asset management company promises clients excellence and has introduced a cut-edging financial technology platform called SEEDs.

He said, “In line with this promise, we also introduce our financial technology platform- SEEDs by Anchoria AM. This platform presents not only access to key financial market information but also access to subscribe to our products, create unique portfolios and manage your investments in (local & foreign currencies) on the go.

“Furthermore, when you sign into our portfolio management product, our team of wealth & investment management experts can consistently review and make speedy and rewarding decisions on your behalf.

“Our research team also offers informed knowledge of market performance, stock history and investment patterns that can help you achieve your financial objectives.”

He said the licenced asset management firm in 2018, has grown over the years to become a trusted partner for profitable investment solutions, one of the fastest growing and profitable asset management firms in the country.

He disclosed that the firm over the years had deployed innovative products that have helped expand its reach and provided varying safe and rewarding investments options to its numerous clients.

“With these, we have seen a steady growth in our Asset Under Management, scale of operations and profitability. Today, we witnessed a re-launch of the Anchoria Asset Management brand. This goes beyond a logo change to the core of what we offer you- our revered client,” he said.

Emodi also highlighted a major selling point of the company, saying, “the first selling point we have here at AAM, apart from the excellence the company offers its clients is the wealth of experience in the team and the leverage it gets from its parent company, VFD Group, being a major player in the Nigerian corporate scene, which he believes will give AAM an edge over other players in the industry.”

The MD/CEO, however, expects that in the next five years, the company would rank amongst the top three industry players, in terms of clientele, relevance in the market.

The Group Managing Director of VFD Group Plc, Mr. Nonso Okpala, was also at the event, where he congratulated the company for the milestone within a short period of time and charged the management as he seeks to see an Anchoria that grows in customer base, top and bottom line.

Anchoria Asset Management was incorporated by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a funds/portfolio manager.

The company focuses on wealth creation and preservation for retail and HNI clients, and institutional investors. The firm’s products include, Fixed term investment products, Mutual funds, Structured products, Fixed Income trading, Wealth management, and Investment advisory.

