El-Rufai Expresses Commitment in Addressing Security Challenges in Kaduna

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has assured residents of the state of his “commitment and determination to rally every resource to address the security challenges and make communities safer for life, liberty and livelihoods”.

In a message on Monday marking the Eid-el-Fitr, the governor congratulated Muslims in the state on the successful completion of Ramadan, “praying Almighty Allah to accept the acts of worship, abstinence and charity that many citizens undertook during the period”.

El-Rufai, in a statement signed by his spokesman, Muyiwa Adekeye, appealed to all residents to continue to do their utmost for peace and harmony in all communities.

“While extending his wishes for a peaceful celebration of Eid-el-Fitr, the governor urged the Muslim faithful to extend the Ramadan spirit into everyday life, practising faith and worship in the most noble tradition and treating fellow humans with charity and generosity of spirit.

“He urged citizens to keep hope alive amidst the current challenges.

“The governor appealed to all residents of Kaduna State to continue to do their utmost for peace and harmony in all our communities.

“He assured residents of the state of government’s unwavering commitment and determination to rally every resource to address the security challenges and make our communities safer for life, liberty and livelihoods.

“Malam Nasir El-Rufai prays Allah to bless the people of Kaduna State and their endeavours and to bring peace, prosperity and progress to Nigeria,” the statement said.

