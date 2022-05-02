Collapsed Lagos Building: Death Toll Rises to 8, as Search and Rescue Operations Continue



Rebecca Ejifoma

The death toll, Monday, rose to eight after a three-storey building collapsed in Lagos, killing a mother and her 29-year old son at 24 Ibadan Street, Oyingbo area of Lagos.

The eight victims include three females while 23 people including seven children were rescued and given first aid treatment.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Lagos Territorial Office Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, told newsmen that the rescued people were seven children and 16 adults.

He added that nine of those rescued alive had been treated and discharged. “They were taken away for proper custody while psycho-social and trauma counselling are being arranged for them by the Nigeria Red Cross. Rescue operations are ongoing.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

