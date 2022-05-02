Cardinal Onaiyekan Blames Nigeria’s Woes on Politicians

The Emeritus Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, yesterday berated the political class in the country, saying they have deliberately strangulated the country.

According to him, most of them now regard politics as avenue to capture the resources of the nation instead of offering service to the people.

Onaiyekan made the assertion during a Holy Mass to mark Fathers Day.

The event has the theme: ‘Celebrating the elderly (70 and above)’, was organised by the Catholic Men’s Organization (CMO) of the Holy Family Catholic Church Life Camp, Abuja.

“For as long as our political system is the way it is, anything goes.

“Obviously, those who have indicated interest in being president, must be able to buy a form for N100 million in Nigeria of today, and you obviously know the name of the game.

“It means if you are not part of that kind of people don’t even think of ruling Nigeria.

“Who told them that it is only the rich people who can rule Nigeria or that the problem of Nigeria is going to be solved by these people who are already very happy with the way things are?”

“They are not going to change anything for me and you,” he said.

Onaiyekan added that Nigeria may not likely change for the better “because those who should do it are the beneficiaries of the system that we want to change.

“They do not want to block the loopholes that they normally use to get it.”

In spite of the situation, the cleric said Nigerians must pray for a good person to be president of the country in 2023.

Chairman of the CMO, Chief Cyril Ezeani, urged the government to do more in caring for the elderly.

He also urged Nigerians to begin to rebuild the dying culture and consciousness of taking care of the elderly.

“To honour and obey parents is the only commandment of God that comes with a promise, and one of the best promises for that is longevity,” Ezeani added.

He urged the Church and other faith-based institutions, Non-Governmental Organisations and governments to establish recreational centres for the elderly.

“A place they can go and socialise and play games to kill the boredom of loneliness and abandonment,” he added.

The Parish Priest, Rev. Fr Anthony Olaniyan, said Nigerians should celebrate senior citizens by spending time with them and keeping them happy.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

