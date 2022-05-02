ABIA 2023: ‘We must distinguish facts from fictions’

A former Senior Special Assistant to Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu on media has said those comparing Professor Uche Ikonne to Professor Charles Soludo are not through characters “you can ever deal with.”

According to him, those who make silly references and brag about Uche Ikonne being a professor whenever a discourse as serious as governance arises lack intellectual acuity.

He maintained that Professor Chukwuma Soludo was a professor of economics just like Oby Ezekwesili and Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala who are economists of repute, “Soludo has given Nigerians the world the best of his services as a professor of economics.”

He adds that “From the British Department for International Development to the Central Bank of Nigeria, Soludo has paid his dues. When his tenure in office as CBN governor elapsed, Soludo left with an unprecedented blueprint. When Soludo left as the CBN governor – a bank he took over from Joseph Sanusi,he was the subject of well-deserved eulogies across board.

“Can we say same of the other professor? Let us analyze. Prof. Uche Ikonne is a professor of optometry. He left Abia State Polytechnic in 2015 as her rector. Between 2014 and 2015, Abia State Polytechnic was almost topping the list of the worse State Polytechnics in Nigeria. It was under the bridge of Prof. Ikonne’s nose that Abia Poly lecturers disrupted the school’s matriculation ceremony for the very first time in history.

“Prof. Ikonne became the 7th substantive vice chancellor of Abia State university around December 2015. On 28th September, 2020, ABSU workers both academic and non academic staff staged a mother of all protests in the university community against alleged non-payment of over six months salaries the Ikonne led administration owed them,” he said.

Abia also added that “in 2021, the Ikonne led administration owed them beyond six months and never paid them a dime before handing over to another administration. Both Abia State University and Abia State Polytechnic are completely in ruins today because of maladministration occasioned by Ikonne’s inability to deliver as a vice chancellor and rector respectively.

“I have been to Prof. Ikonne’s kiosk-like eye clinic located around Finbars road, Umuahia. As a professor of optometry,how come he does not run one of the best eye clinics even in the least Umuahia?

“Being a professor is no indication that one has the capacity to deliver. Age aside, Prof. Ikonne cannot deliver. His track records in different establishments he had previously spearheaded speak volumes.”

