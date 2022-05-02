11 People Rescued as Building Collapses in Lagos

Rebecca Ejifoma

About 11 people were yesterday rescued as three-storey building collapsed at 32 Ibadan Street in Ebute Metta area of Lagos State at 9.48pm. Although no casualty discovered yet, rescue operations were on going after the incident occurred.

In a statement, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, noted: “An alert of a collapse of a three storey building by 32 Ibadan Street, Ebute Meta was received at 21:48 hours, Sunday with Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service already at the scene.”

It stated further that while search and rescue operations were going on, responders like the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), and the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) also on ground.

