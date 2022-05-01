What Next for Gbajabiamila’s Basofin’s Title?

HighLife

Despite all that the philosophers and truth seekers of the past have said about the uncertainties of the future, how often we still take the present for granted. If we knew, for instance, that the human race would cease to exist in a handful of years, would we still loaf around? Probably not.

Thankfully, there is no concrete evidence for humanity’s extinction. The same, however, cannot be said of the prestigious title of Aare Basofin of Yorubaland that was supposed to be granted to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila.

Different people were hit hard by the death of the 44th Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi Alowolodu III. When the monarch passed away at the age of 83, several things went with him. Considering that the deceased king was in power for 52 years, just 10 years short of Nigeria’s existence as an independent nation, the magnitude of the loss as felt by the Oyo people cannot be quantified in words or numbers.

As would any other ordinary person, the late monarch made arrangements for the future. One of these arrangements was to appoint Gbajabiamila as the Aare Basofin of Yorubaland (the Supreme Lawmaker of Yorubaland). The installation was supposed to take place on May 27, 2022 — a little over a month away. Alas, with the demise of the Alaafin of Oyo, things have been thrown into chaos.

The late Oba had announced his decision to make Gbajabiamila the Basofin last October. Gbajabiamila accepted the responsibility, knowing that it was an honour to serve in that capacity. But that choice has likely left a dull aftertaste in the Speaker’s mouth.

Now, although there is talk that the installation event has been suspended, we don’t know if the appointment still holds. After all, the appointer has gone to his fathers in the great beyond.

