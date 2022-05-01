Trail Blazers as Emmanuel Emefienim, Joins the League of Golden Boys of Banking

HighLife

At the end of the day, time is the bystander that witnesses all our lives and activities and decides to mark them rather than tell them. For the MD and CEO of the Premium Trust Bank, Emmanuel Emefienim, time has a lot to say about him. At present, Emefienim lives one of the most admirable and enviable lives in Nigeria’s corporate corridor. In fact, calling him a man of rare constitution would be no exaggeration

It was in 2022 that some Nigerians came to know that a new bank was coming over from the horizon. The bank, Premium Trust Bank, was advertised as one of a kind. It would not be overly focused on alert and ATM charges but would work towards delivering speedy services. When the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) finally approved the bank’s existence, goal, and resources, it was only right for someone of true merit to be the face of the latest commercial bank in the country. And that’s how Emefienim got the position of MD/CEO.

Emefienim is perhaps the best choice for Premium Trust Bank. He has been active in the banking industry for over 30 active years. He started with Oceanic Bank Plc (now Ecobank Nigeria) and gradually touched base with so many others, including United Bank for Africa (UBA), Savannah Bank, FSB International (the Fidelity Bank of today), Equitorial Trust Bank (ETB), and Sterling Bank.

It was at Sterling Bank that Emefienim truly shined until he was appointed the Executive Director of the Institutional Banking Group at the bank. It was from this position that he retired to take up the Premium Trust Bank MD/CEO position.

So, as 2022 unveils gradually, Emefienim’s colourful merits have gotten him into a fantastic position. It is only a matter of time before he starts rubbing shoulders with the true giants of banking in Nigeria and Africa.

