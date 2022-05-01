Tonye Cole as Consensus Candidate for Rivers Governorship Election… What is Next for Dakuku Peterside?

HighLife

If there is any activity that should be described as not for the faint of heart, it would be politics. Politics is what takes a young man out of the house and sends him back as an old man. The Rivers State branch of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has stirred the waters of controversy, leaving some Rivers people excited, some aggrieved, and others entertained.

A few days ago, there was a meeting of 19 APC leaders in Rivers. The meeting was a very important event since it was centred around deciding who the consensus governorship candidate would be in 2023. It would have been nothing if there were only two or three aspirants, but there were 12, including businessman Tonye Cole and former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Peterside Dakuku. Thus, it was expected that the meeting would certainly knock heads with whatever conclusion it came to. And it has.

The official report from the meeting showed that Cole is the governorship candidate for the APC in Rivers. In other words, of the 12 individuals aspiring for the ticket, Cole was considered to be the most qualified candidate who will serve the interest of the Rivers people and APC for a term or two.

Of course, tongues have been wagging since the announcement was made. Some people have cussed out the Minister of Transportation and former Rivers Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, for setting up his business partner, Cole, for such a sensitive position. Others, like Dakuku, have remained silent.

Anyone who knows Dakuku is undoubtedly aware that the heart of the man beats for the Rivers governorship seat and has been doing so for many years. Moreover, the man is vocally loyal to Amaechi, so many observers expected the party ticket to go to Dakuku. Now that it did not, what is to become of him and his governorship dreams?

Only time will tell for Dakuku.

