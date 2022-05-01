Timehin Adelegbe Raising the Bar of Legislation, Set to Re-contest Again

HighLife

Ondo State is unique. It is unusual for any political figure – other than the governor – to have the attention of the media. This was the case for former Governors Adebayo Adefarati, Olusegun Agagu, and Olusegun Mimiko. However, in the time of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, there is a name that is always mentioned that is neither gubernatorial nor senatorial in position. That is Otunba Timehin Adelegbe, the federal lawmaker representing Owo/Ose Federal Constituency at the National Assembly.

Now, it is not because Akeredolu is weak that the norm of a one-man political figure in Ondo has been broken. In fact, it is because Akeredolu is generous and decided to take Adelegbe under his wings that the latter is shining brighter than a diamond. A few days ago, Adelegbe revealed that he intended to represent his constituency once again and asked for the support of the people.

Adelegbe’s declaration was not without an acknowledgement of Akeredolu’s support over the years. Then he went on, as is his tradition, to appreciate up to 100 other individuals in Ondo and outside who have helped him to serve Owo/Ose Federal Constituency since he took up the mantle a few years ago.

One can see that the fact that Adelegbe is liked all over Ondo and across political parties is not without reason. The man has sincerely built a network over the years so that he has the ear of practically everybody who is somebody. Thus, Adelegbe can fill the gap he was elected to fill without worrying about obstructions from other people.

It must also be noted that Adelegbe is not only liked because of his connections. The man expends a lot of effort to be responsible to his people and conscience. This is why the projects he has proposed, implemented, and supervised are so many that his predecessors cannot possibly compare. No wonder there are no qualms about his wanting a second term in office.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

