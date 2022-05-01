Thousands of PDP, ADC, AP Members Defect to APC In Oyo

Kemi Olaitan In Ibadan



Thousands of members of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Accord Party (AP) in Oyo State, at the weekend, witched allegiance to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The mega defection rally which took place at the party’s permanent secretariat at Oke Ado, Ibadan, was witnessed by the state Chairman of APC, Mr. Isaac Omodewu, and other prominent chieftains of the party that include Senator Teslim Folarin, Barrister Lowo Obisesan, Hon. Adigun Abiodun and Hon.Majeed Olaoya.

Leaders of the defectors include a three-term serving member of the House of Representatives and former Chairman, Ibarapa Central local government, Hon. Ajibola Muraina; 2019 ADC gubernatorial aspirant, Engineer Remi Oseni; former Chairman, Akinyele local government, Asiwaju Yemi Aderibigbe; former Chairman, Ibadan North local government, Hon. Ademola Omotoso and former Chairman, Ido local government, Hon Akeem Okedina

Others are former state Chairman PDP, Chief Michael Adegbite; former state Secretary PDP, Hon. Wasiu Emiola; former Education Secretary, Hon. Soji Olaojo; former Senatorial Chairman PDP, Sir Adigun Olawuwo; 2019 ADC House of Rep candidate for Ibarapa Central/North, Hon. Hussein Akinlabi; former PDP leader in Akinyele local government, Alhaji Surakat Busari and former PDP leader in Lagelu local government, in Hon. Femi Ajayi-Oye.

Muraina, who is representing Ibarapa Central/Ibarapa North federal constituency, said he and others dumping the PDP, decided to join the APC in order to compliment the efforts of old members of the party, stating that they are ready to team up with others to send the PDP packing in the state.

He said, “We are here through our defection to complement the efforts of old members of the APC. There is no doubt that the people of Oyo State want development and it is our belief that it is the APC that would make this happen.

“While we would allow God to determine things, we would do our part to continue to work for the glory of Oyo State through the platform of APC.”

The Senator representing Oyo Central, Teslim Folarin, while speaking at the rally, sounded a note of warning to the chairman of the park management system disciplinary committee in the state, Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi to desist from attacking members of the APC, or face the consequences.

Folarin who mocked Governor Seyi Makinde, for lacking leadership abilities, said he and others wouldn’t fold their hands and allow Auxiliary and others to turn the state into a place when insecurities reign supreme.

“Whatever they call his name— Auxiliary or what? He should be prepared for the consequences if he doesn’t stop attacking members of the APC. We will not fold our arms while they continue to unleash terror on our members and people. He should be warned.

“Everything our administration did, Makinde has drawn us backward. We are coming to correct that.

“When I said we set a trap for them. They thought I was talking about courts alone. No, it isn’t. They have been trapped. Was I the one who told him to be fighting his only senator, Kola Balogun and three-term reps member, Muraina Ajibola? Many of his people are joining us. We decided to bring these people here today to show that their defection isn’t audio.”

