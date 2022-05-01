Super FIFA Football Agent, Raiola, Dies at 54

Mion Raiola, the renowned Italian football agent, has died at the age of 54 years.

Raiola, a popular figure in the football world, had been sick for months before passing away on Saturday in the hospital where he was admitted.

He had reacted to rumours of his death with a furious rebuttal on Thursday.

The football agent’s family confirmed his death via a statement released on his Twitter handle.

“In infinite sorrow, we share the passing of the most caring and amazing football agent that ever was,” the statement reads.

“Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realised it.

“Mino touched so many lives through his work and wrote a new chapter in the history of modern football. His presence will forever be missed.

“Mino’s mission of making football a better place for players will continue with the same passion.”

Fabrizio Romano, the Italian football journalist, also confirmed Raiola’s death, describing it as “terrible news”.

Raiola, respected and feared by major European clubs, has been a revolutionary figure in the transfer of players between clubs.

Before his death, the Italian was negotiating the mega-transfer of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund to a top club. Manchester City are reportedly close to sealing a transfer that would have fetched Raiola tens of millions in agent fees.

Raiola was the agent of many superstar players including Pavel Nedved, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Marco Verratti, Matthijs de Ligt and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

