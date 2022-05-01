Rema, Lagbaja Set for Joint Performance at 8th AMVCA

Pepsi Nigeria has announced that legendary Afrobeat artiste, Lagbaja and popular rapper, Rema will bring to live its Confam Gbedu experience at the eighth Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA).

In a statement by its General Manager, Marketing, Segun Ogunleye, Pepsi said the star artistes would be live at the awards show, which would hold on May 14.

Ogunleye expressed delight at Pepsi’s involvement in the AMVCA, which he said, was an extension of the brand’s passion point.

He added that Pepsi “is passionate about promotion of Nigerian pop culture by creating memorable and unforgettable experiences. The AMVCA celebrates outstanding achievements in the continent’s film industry.

“On our part, we see the partnership with the AMVCA as an opportunity to celebrate our sterling performers in entertainment by providing our consumers and the watching public with an experience they can make a memory of.

“We are excited to announce that Afrobeat icon, Lagbaja, and Pepsi Ambassador, Rema, will headline the maiden edition of the Confam Gbedu musical concert.

“We believe this performance will further establish Pepsi’s position as the refreshment of choice using music as an avenue to connect with generations from the past, present and future. The performance will bring a fresh and unique dynamic to the AMVCAs.”

Lagbaja, a singer, songwriter, saxophone wizard, and performer, is famous for being masked on the stage. He was at the peak of his powers in the 90s through the early 2000s when he sold out concerts around the country. Even now, he continues to deliver vintage quality performances across the world.

Rema, unveiled as a Pepsi brand ambassador last September, is a singer and rapper who rose to stardom with the release of “Iron Man”, which even appeared on Barack Obama’s 2019 summer playlist.

Rema is known for his unique brand of music known as Afrorave, a subgenre of Afrobeat with Arabian and Indian musical influences. He is one of the country’s most followed artistes, with his fans self-identifying as Ravers.

Pepsi also announced that it will be rewarding the winner of the Best Soundtrack Category with a cash prize of N1 million as a way of supporting not only musical artistes, but also, sound professionals in the film industry.

JAMB Directs Candidates to Print Notification Slips

Funmi Ogundare

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed all candidates sitting for its 2022 examination to begin printing of their notification slips for the exercise.

The board gave the directive in a statement its Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin issued in Abuja yesterday.

JAMB said that all candidates, who registered for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), could start printing their 2022 UTME notification slips from April 30 ahead of the exercise.

“The notification slip is available for printing by all candidates who had registered for the 2022 UTME scheduled to hold from Friday, 6th May, 2022 to 14th May, 2022.

“Printing of examination notification slip is compulsory for all candidates, as it enables them to know the venue, date, session and time of their examination.

“All candidates are advised to print slips on time so as to know the location of their examination centres, date of their scheduled sessions and time of the examination beforehand, especially with the adjustment in examination schedules this year.

“This would guide them in making necessary arrangements ahead of the exercise as the board frowns at lateness to its examination and no excuses would be entertained from any candidate, as a stitch in time, saves nine.”

The board said that printing of slips could be done at any available internet point, private or public, while adding that candidates were to visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng, click on 2022 UTME slip printing, insert registration number and print.

The board also said that the slip contained candidates’ important details such as, registration number, examination centre within their chosen examination town and the expected time to be at the centre.

JAMB reiterated that all candidates would be checked into the examination hall using the Biometric Verification Machine (BVM) which was also a register of attendance, in line with its “No biometric verification, no examination” policy.

JAMB said: “Candidates are also to note that no examination would be rescheduled for whatever reason.

“Therefore, all candidates are advised to prepare ahead and stay close to their examination venues, if possible, they should pay a prior visit to their centres before the date of the examination.

”Candidates are also reminded that the ban on prohibited items is still in force. Therefore, candidates should be careful not to run foul of the law as necessary sanctions would be meted out to violators of its code of conduct.

“The list of the banned items within the examination hall include but are not limited to; flash drives, smart watches, calculators, recorders, mobile phones, spy reading glasses, jewellery, among others.”

