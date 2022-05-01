Proshare Rebrands, Launches New Website, Commits to Delivering Greater Value to Subscribers, Clients

Proshare has unveiled its new brand identity, domain name and website. The organisation pointed out that over the last 15 years, it has evolved from a news and data analysis portal into a professional research and full-suite information service; recognised as a standard-bearer and a credible source across the Nigerian financial, business, and economic landscape.

The new Proshare logo, a skeuomorphic design combining a flat text image affirms its simplicity, while a 1bith orange dot leverages its old identity, signifying the ‘end of the search’ for thought-led insights to guide intelligent decision making by stakeholders.

The new corporate identity further depicts Proshare’s character of being independent, inventive, audacious, simple, and distinguished.

It noted in a statement that the, “commitment to vision, enhanced by feedbacks from critical stakeholders, inspired a transition program in 2019 which has culminated into changes to its processes, platforms, products, and people.

“These interventions led to a redefinition of its services and corporate identity to embody the vision better, as part of a phased transition to an AI/ML Enabled Platform.”

Speaking about the rebrand and the move to a new home, the Chairman of the Board of Proshare, Mr. Olufemi Awoyemi stated: “We have consistently embraced internally driven change and evolved by think of and ahead of market actions since our debut in 2006.

“We have done this with and through consultations, and learning from engagements with stakeholders committed to a better market. This change in our corporate identity serves to energise the firm towards a culture of renewal, redefinition and reintroduction of our service to the market. It signposts the new pathway for value that our clients, subscribers, and partners seek and need.”

Commenting on the rebranding, Managing Director, Proshare, Grace Adejare-Ajuwon said: “The new brand identity projects our core values which include Professionalism, Resilience, Excellence, Diversity and Inclusion, Innovation, Credibility, Consistency and Timeliness (P.R.E.D.I.C.T).”

Speaking further, Adejare-Ajuwon stated that “Proshare remains committed to delivering fit-for-purpose interventions that offers value for clients and subscribers following the recalibration of its service offerings into five key professional practice buckets, namely; Digital Media, Stakeholder Relations, Impact Research, Market Intelligence and Strategic Advisory.”

Explaining further about the rebranded platform, the statement added: “To take its service delivery to the next level, in alignment with existing and emerging technologies such as big data, analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML), amongst others; the company engaged experts locally and internationally, working with Bluebooks Technology (BBT), Canada as development partners to ensure it complies not just with current trends and standards, but future technology in its transition into a best professional practice institution. Starting with the basics groundwork for the change envisaged, Proshare today kicked-off the transition with a new corporate identity and a new website domiciled on a new domain www.proshare.co.”

Speaking more about the benefits and features of the platform, Reshu BAGGA, Chief Technology Officer, Proshare explained that “the filters for various asset classes will be upgraded, provision will be made for subscribers to receive alerts on securities in their watchlist, and more economic indicators with analytics will be integrated, including technical analysis for quoted companies. Most importantly, the goal is to develop a digital platform that puts the user in control of the information needed to win in an ever changing, complex and dynamic marketplace.”

