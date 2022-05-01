Ondo Asun Carnival Holds Monday



Justina Uzo

The second edition of Asun Carnival will be holding at Ondo Township Stadium on May 2.

The festival was expanded following a successful outing last year.

Asun Carnival was created by the President of La Campagne Resorts, Lagos, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye before its adoption by the Ondo State Government.

One of the major features of the carnival, which is to be organised in conjunction with Ondo State Ministry of Culture and Tourism, is Ondo cuisine, when an array of the rich and diverse culinary offerings of the people of Ondo town and the state in general will be on showcase.

Other activities to be featured during the carnival tagged, “The Pride of Our Identity” include road shows, fashion parade, music and dance.

The organisers of the event said there would also be Kolokun contest and Asun Ibile contest expected to task participants’ skills, brain and creative ingenuity.

Speaking on the event, Akinboboye said Asun Festival was designed to boost the economies of Ondo Town and its environs. He said it would be engaging the youths and other segment of the society.

Foot wears and accessories for the carnival are made by the garment factory created by Destination Ondo.

The resort owner said the festival had kept hundreds of tailors and other artisans busy.

He also stressed that Ondo Town would be better for it.

Asun Festival is expected to have multiplier effects on the socio-economic development of the town that is noted for its rich tourism offerings.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

