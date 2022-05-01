NLC Sues for Peace, Security, Good Governance on May Day



*Atiku, Lawan, Anyim, Sanwo-Olu, Obaseki felicitate workers



Ejiofor Alike in Lagos, Chuks Okocha and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

As Nigerian workers joined their counterparts worldwide to mark this year’s International Workers Day today, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called for peace, stability, security and good governance in the country.



This is coming as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan; former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; and Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, have felicitated Nigerian workers on the occasion of the May Day celebration.



NLC President, Mr. Ayuba Wabba, told journalists yesterday in Abuja, that peace, stability, security and good governance were the constitutional responsibility of the government.



“The constitutional responsibility of every government is about ensuring the peace and security of every citizen.

“This is what is supposed to occupy our political elite today and it is not about the next circle of elections.

“It should be on how we can ensure that there is peace, stability, security in every facet. I mean in every locality in Nigeria and that has not been the case.



“Therefore, it is a very serious challenge that is why we have to look at the theme of the May Day, to encapsulate all of these challenges that needed answers.

Wabba announced the 2022 May Day theme as: “Labour, Politics, the Quest for Good Governance and National Development.’’



The NLC president said this would be the focus of this year’s May Day celebration.

He also said that the theme was not all about the forthcoming general elections, but about the people, good governance and the government that would respond to issues effectively.



According to him, killings, abduction and kidnapping should be a matter of concern to everybody “but right now, all we can only think of is elections, when there are challenges in the peace and stability of the nation.



“In all of these, workers have been on the receiving end, in spite of the insecurity, some of our workers have to frontally engage in the issue of insecurity, such as the police, military and para-military, health workers,” he said.



Wabba also explained that the day was set aside to create awareness on the lack of security and sacrifices of workers and for the political elite to be reminded of what to be done to be able to secure Nigeria.



He, therefore, said the theme of the 2022 May Day, tried to capture the mood of the moment with the theme: “Labour, Politics, the Quest for Good Governance and Development’’.

According to him, this is to capture the mood of the moment, with its challenges, including the security challenge confronting Nigerians.



“But above all, it is for us to recongise our contributions in creating wealth in Nigeria,” the labour leader stressed.

Also, in a statement, the leadership of the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) felicitated Nigerian workers and people on the commemoration of the 2022 International Workers Day.



This was contained in a statement jointly signed by Wabba, and the President of TUC, Mr. Quadri Olaleye.

According to the statement, the national celebration of this year’s May Day will take place today, May 1, at the Eagle Square, Abuja.



“The celebration will also hold across all the states of the federation. Given the imminence of the Eid-El-Fitr Sallah celebration, the national May Day commemoration will only be shifted to May 2, if the moon was sighted yesterday, being April 30



“This is to allow our Muslim brothers and sisters observe the Eid prayer,” he said.

“We will communicate with workers, our invited guests and the general public once there is a postponement,” the statement said.



Meanwhile, in a special message released yesterday to mark May Day 2022, Atiku described as unbearable the pains and pang of hunger, hyperinflation, mass unemployment, and insecurity challenges that Nigerian workers encounter in their daily lives.



Atiku also enjoined workers and all Nigerians to know that he feels their pains and would do the utmost to better their lots if allowed to lead the country.



In his message by his media aide, Ola Awoniyi, the President of the Senate, Lawan appealed to the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to conclude their negotiations on time so that the nation would reopen for academic activities.



In an address to mark the 2022 International Workers Day, Sanwo-Olu commended Lagos workers for their passion and commitment to the development of the state and Nigeria, saying Nigerian workers are the lifeblood of the economy.



The governor urged public and private workers in the state to remain productive and committed to carrying out their duties.



In a statement to mark the 2022 Workers’ Day, the Edo State Governor, Obaseki said that his government would continue to prioritise workers’ welfare, which has continued to improve since the onset of his administration.



Also in his message to the workers, which was released by his campaign office, a former President of the Senate and frontline presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Anyim commended the Nigerian workers for their steadfastness and determination to put in their best despite the harsh economic realities of the day.

