Ngozi Ekeoma: The Stunning Portrait of a Savvy and Shrewd Businesswoman at 50

HighLife

Celebrated poet, Gerard Manley Hopkins asked in his antithetical poem, ‘The Leaden Echo and the Golden Echo’: “Is there any known bow or brooch or braid or brace, lace, latch or catch or key to keep back beauty from vanishing away?”

Hopkins answered that there is none. And to a degree, he was right. The margin within which he was wrong is where you will find Mrs. Ngozi Ekeoma, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nepal Oil and Gas Services Limited. At 50 years of age, she simply glows.

It has been a while now since Ekeoma was mentioned in the news. As one of the leading women in Nigeria’s corporate corridor, she has an impressive collage of corporate credits that marks her as different from the rest. Even so, you would expect her to be subject to the dispassionate claws of time. But no, Ekeoma continues to look stunning.

Ekeoma may have one of the best faces in the oil and gas industry, at least when considering those at the apex of the sector. Thus, her reputation as a corporate Amazon is consolidated by her facial features, letting her have the best of both worlds and suppressing her peers, male and female alike.

In the last few years, it has not been easy to be Ekeoma. It was first alleged that Ekeoma had defrauded the country of $10 million. Against this allegation, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was brought in along with Nigeria’s judicial system. All of the stress gradually showed in her public outings to the point that Ekeoma no longer appeared in the limelight as she used to.

Nevertheless, her 50th birthday a few days ago at the Harbour Point Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos brought her back to the attention of people, with all her alluring beauty and sophistication. At 50, she simply glows.

