Ministry of Agric announces the retirement of staffs, fisheries department

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development fisheries department, has announced the retirements of two of its staffs from the Ministry, in the persons of Elder Jackson Ndueso as its assistant director fisheries/head, aquaculture division and Com. Oku Okpo, chief secretary assistance of the same division.

Commenting on Elder Jackson’s retirement, recently in Abuja, Ime Sampson Umoh, Director, Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture, said, ” Jackson retired from the Federal Civil Service as an Assistant Director Fisheries and Head, Aquaculture Division”

” He is very passionate about his work and ethics, the standard he has created is perpetual and I believe your going out is for good, and we will continue to indulge you and tap on your wealth of experience” He said.

Elder Jackson who hails from Nsit Ubium LGA, of Akwa Ibom state, according to a citation, he studied at the University of Ibadan, Ibadan where he obtained both B.Sc. and M.Sc. degree in Fisheries Management from the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

He joined the Civil service during his National youth service days, as the pioneer Head of the fisheries unit of the department of Agriculture Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory (MFCT).

It further read that following his service year, he was retained as a temporary officer at the Department of education where he was appointed as an Education II in charge of the FCT schools’ farms program in 1988, and that he had since the made his way to the position of Assistant Director Fisheries/Head, aquaculture division.

Mr. Jackson Ndueso, after an illustrious career spanning 30 years, thanked the Fisheries and Aquaculture Division and said ” I feels very happy and fulfilled to have served in my professional calling. In retirement, I shall serve as a Consultant in Fisheries & Aquaculture and allied businesses” explained Mr. Jackson.

” I want to go into setting up a LIVE FISH sanctuary where various fish species are reared for display, research, and aesthetics. I shall concentrate too in Church, Community, Games (especially Scrabble) development. I want to develop farms and invest in fish and related merchandise” He added.

