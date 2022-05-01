Influential Dame: Uju Ifejika Signposts Her Odyssey as a Tycoon to Cheer

HighLife

Time changes everything. As every individual who was once oppressed knows, time is one of the most reliable factors to recover glory and fortune. Of course, for brave souls like Uju Ifejika, the Chairperson and CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited (BUNL), there is no need for the sands of time to cover unpleasant situations and events. No! She forges ahead with more courage than reputable Nigerians who have never been entangled in corporate or political controversies or scandals.

There are women and there are women. Ifejika is a woman like no other. In the corporate industry, she wields enough power to capsize a generous portion of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria. In fact, one report published back in 2015 stated that Ifejika is one of the top six most powerful women in the oil and gas sector in the world.

Such a reputation does not come from sitting in a corner and pointing fingers at passers-by. However, she and her company, Brittania-U, were dragged to court a few months ago on account of an allegation of petrol adulteration. To those who paid attention to the case, it was more than messy.

From the proceedings, it was reported that Ifejika decided to take advantage of gaps in the petrol-testing processes of agencies such as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) which acted as gatekeepers in the industry. Thus, it was alleged that she imported petrol that was blended with methanol into the country, a serious offence no matter how you stretch the rule book.

But Ifejika denied it to the chagrin of her detractors. And she did not go into hiding as most people in her position would have done. And she did not cry to any journalist to write her a sentimental piece that endeared her to the public. Ifejika simply ignored the negative feedback from the case and moved ahead with her life.

Today, Ifejika is back to being a celebrated figure in the oil and gas industry. If her heart is not one unaffected by negativism, what is?

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

