Industry Stakeholders See Entertainment as Driver of Social Change

Emma Okonji and Kayode Tokede

Industry stakeholders, who gathered at the ninth edition of the Nigerian Entertainment Conference (NECLive9), have stressed the importance of entertainment in driving social change in Nigerian society.

Speaking at the conference held virtually and physically in Lagos at the weekend, the convener, Mr. Ayeni Adekunle said: “Nigeria has great talents in the entertainment industry who are making the country proud, both at local and global levels.

“Nigerian music and films are celebrated globally. In order to further celebrate the entertainment industry, we started the Nigeria Entertainment Conference (NECLive) in 2013 and today we are celebrating NECLive9, which is the ninth edition of the NECLive series.

“My dream is to see the Nigerian entertainment industry have a measurable impact on the Nigerian economy, create more jobs and build more infrastructure in the country,” Adekunle said.

The first keynote speaker, who is an advocate of the voiceless, Mr. Debo Adedayo, spoke on the theme: “Advocacy and Governance: How Best to Use Entertainment to Drive Social Change.”

According to him, through drama, movies, music and film production, the Nigerian entertainment industry is educating Nigerians and the rest of the world, to bring about social change in the society.

“Artists, content developers, actors and actresses, have a collective responsibility to drive social change in society through their movies and music. We need social change that will redirect the vision of our youths and the entertainment industry has a great role to play in this area,” Adedayo said.

The second keynote speaker, who is the Director, Content Creator, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Teju applauded the Nigerian entertainment industry for driving social change and correcting societal ills, through music and film production.

Teju said: “Nigeria is doing well in the area of local content development in the entertainment industry. We are exporting out contents through music, films and movies. According to the United Nations recent report, Nollywood is the second largest film industry in the world in terms of volume.

“The Nigerian entertainment industry produces as mulch as 2,500 movies every year, and the movies speak to the Nigerian and African culture, and they are quite engaging and exciting.

“In the past the film industry used to import films and movies with foreign cultural background, but all that has changed, as we now export our culture through movies that have local contents.”

“At MultiChoice, we are promoting Nigerian culture by creating, developing and celebrating Nigerian culture. We create content from Big Brother Naija to Nigerian Idol to Real HouseWives of Lagos. We also develop drama series that span the life cycle of a year, including Reality Shows.

“We will continue to create and promote local content in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Through our African Magic Channels, we are able to create local contents, and aside from creating local contents, we also develop talents that are making Nigerians proud globally.”

The conference had two panel sessions, where panellists spoke from different perspectives on how best to use the Nigerian entertainment industry to drive social change, correct societal ills, create positive value, promote local content and create jobs for Nigerians.

