How RMB Supported IHS in Landmark NYSE Listing



RMB in Nigeria (RMBN) acted as co-manager and adviser to IHS Holding Limited (IHS), one of the largest independent owners, operators, and developers of shared telecommunications infrastructure’s listing of its shares by an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in October 2021.

A total of 18 million shares at a listing price of $21 were offered by IHS while existing investors offered 4.5 million shares up for sale. The company raised about $378 million in primary capital to fund its expansion into new regions and scaled its operations.

The IPO made IHS the largest African-focused company on the NYSE and the second Nigerian-founded company to list on the NYSE.

Commenting on the transaction, Head of IBD and Banking Division for Rest of Africa, RMB, Chidi Iwuchukwu said: “RMB in Nigeria provided valuable advice in the evaluation and selection of the most efficient transaction structure and pathway for the execution of the transactions.

“The team was involved in regular marketing campaigns to prepare the provided strategic independent advice in the management of key stakeholders to the transaction including the shareholders, and the investing community.”

Iwuchukwu added: “RMBN is proud to have acted as co-manager to IHS on the landmark transaction and remains a trusted adviser to IHS and its related entities.”

